Take the Houthi Support for Palestinian Liberation Seriously

Direct economic impact aside, Washington’s real interest can be found in its role as global hegemon. A central pillar of U.S. global power is the Navy’s command of the seas. According to the Center for Global Development, the U.S. spends nearly $60 billion annually on the protection of sea lanes alone, more than the entire military budget of most countries. So when Ansar Allah disrupted shipping in a major artery of global trade, it’s no surprise that the U.S. intervened as the defender of global capital.

With Washington as the primary target, Ansar Allah may be hoping that over time its attacks might compel the Biden administration to pressure Israel to rein in its war on Gaza. On this reading, the Houthis’ actions in the Red Sea could be analogized to a sympathy strike, insofar as costs are imposed on a third party to provoke it into pressuring the offending party. Biden, a committed Zionist, would prefer to avoid dealing with Israel to get the Houthis to stop. His first choice has been to try to reduce the Houthis’ offensive capacity with repeated airstrikes, a move that has cost his administration very little, beyond inciting a few lukewarm proceduralist complaints over war powers from members of Congress.

The problem is that no one, including Biden himself, thinks that these strikes have been working. The administration is reportedly “crafting plans for a sustained military campaign” with “no end date” in mind. What that will achieve is unclear. But if Ansar Allah’s ability to deter shipping in the Red Sea survives more American bombs, and if the rerouting of shipping continues to impose real costs, the Biden administration could begin to feel that it has no choice but to change its approach toward Israel’s war. The recent ruling from the International Court of Justice will only help in this effort.