ICE Recruiting Tactics Are Pissing Off Local Sheriffs Nationwide

Jonathan Thompson, executive director and CEO of the National Sheriffs’ Association, told NBC the move was “inappropriate behavior of a partner organization,” adding, “We’re all on the same boat. And you just don’t treat friends or partners like this.”

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida, told MSNBC, “We’re a force multiplier to help ICE, and we’ve been spending a lot of time and effort. And the next thing we know, the people who we have submitted to ICE, who have been ICE-trained—on our dime, by the way—received a direct email from the administration.”

Judd reached for an idiom to convey the betrayal: “I mean, that’s biting the hand that’s feeding you.” Other Florida sheriffs also got figurative: “Quite frankly, it’s like letting the fox in the henhouse,” Brevard County’s sheriff told WFTV Channel 9. “We don’t want to burn bridges, but somebody lit the fire on the other end,” observed the sheriff of Bradford County.