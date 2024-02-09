Mr. Attorney General, Tear Up That Memo

New Republic staff writer Matt Ford followed up on J.T. Smith’s Times piece, conducting an interview with Smith for TNR a few months later. In the summer of 1973, Smith explained, Vice President Spiro Agnew was under investigation by the U.S. attorney in Baltimore for accepting bribes when he was a county executive and then governor of Maryland, and even after he became vice president of the United States. Agnew was arguing, through his attorneys, that he was not subject to criminal prosecution but only to impeachment. Agnew went so far as to file a motion in court making this contention.

Attorney General Richardson enlisted Solicitor General Robert Bork to do an analysis of the Agnew matter, and he turned to Assistant Attorney General Robert Dixon and the Office of Legal Counsel regarding whether the VP and president could be criminally prosecuted. Dixon found the matter vexing and ended up telephoning Smith and probing for “kind of offline advice as to how the attorney general hoped the opinion would turn out.” Smith said to Ford: “I remember telling him that he certainly hopes it would find the vice president to be subject to criminal process. I don’t recall saying, ‘and he wanted it to say that a president wasn’t.’ But anybody of more than average intelligence at the time kind of knew that that was the best way for it to turn out.” Smith elaborated: “There were three ways for the memo to turn out: neither subject to criminal process; both subject to criminal process; or vice president subject to criminal process, president not. And that was the only outcome that was, for lack of a better word, sustainable in the context how it had arisen” (emphasis mine). He also added: “It’s a matter of historical fact that the original Office of Legal Counsel memo saying that a sitting president isn’t subject to criminal process wasn’t prepared with that being its primary purpose. Its purpose was to say that a sitting vice president was subject to criminal process, and then the analysis was prepared by way of a distinction between the two offices.”