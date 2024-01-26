America’s Rent Crisis Is Getting Worse

This is wildly counterintuitive. Shouldn’t it be easier to extract profit from the rich than the poor? Only, it turns out, in the most expensive housing markets, such as New York City, where the market will bear luxury pricing off the charts. Otherwise, no, it isn’t. The reason is that the cost of land (and therefore mortgages and tax bills) is much, much lower in poor neighborhoods, whereas the rents are only somewhat lower. In Indianapolis, for instance, median monthly rent was $991 for the entire metropolitan area, yet a still-robust $816 for neighborhoods where poverty exceeded 40 percent.

This would not be the case if Section 8 housing vouchers were more readily available, because under Section 8, landlords are barred from charging tenants more than 30 percent of their monthly adjusted income. But eligibility requirements are severe (most of the people profiled in Desmond’s 2016 book Evicted were ineligible), and among the few who meet them only about 25 percent ever actually receive assistance because those funds are scarce.

The low-income housing problem, one hopes, has eased somewhat since 2022 as workers at the low end of the income distribution have made significant gains. But data from Desmond’s Eviction Lab at Princeton shows that through 2023 evictions never fell below 86 percent of their pre-pandemic level, and on occasion they matched or exceeded it. It’s worth remembering that Barbara Ehrenreich’s classic first-person account of trying to survive on the minimum wage, Nickel and Dimed, was researched and written in the late 1990s, at the peak of the dot-com boom, when the labor market was even tighter than it is today. In the lives of the poor, the market can achieve only so much.