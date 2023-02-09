More Building Won’t Make Housing Affordable

Building more is not a panacea on its own. In fact, it can make the crisis worse without strong policies designed to help low-income people stay in affordable housing.

Some experts, of course, are less hawkish on the idea that boosting corporate real estate is the best way to create more housing. For Vinit Mukhija, an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, a central obstacle is America’s obsession with the single-family home. In Remaking the American Dream: The Informal and Formal Transformation of Single-Family Housing Cities, Mukhija shows how Los Angeles and other pricey urban areas, through both improvisation and policy, are adding to single-family lots, ultimately making more affordable housing available. But building more is not a panacea on its own. In fact, it can make the crisis worse without strong policies designed to help low-income people stay in affordable housing. In cities from Oakland to Atlanta to Minneapolis, decades of racial housing discrimination have combined with elite-oriented development strategies to create a reality where neighborhoods gentrify, investors profit, and vulnerable people suffer. Two other recent books, Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First Century Atlanta, by Georgia State urban studies professor Dan Immergluck, and Gentrification Is Inevitable and Other Lies, by Mount Allison University urban geography professor Leslie Kern, explain how that reality came about—and how we might disrupt it.

Remaking the American Dream: The Informal and Formal Transformation of Single-Family Housing Cities by Vinit Mukhija Buy on Bookshop

Housing supply has been severely limited by the ideology of the American dream, Mukhija maintains. Since at least the postwar era, the detached single-family home has “stubbornly” remained the ideal. No other nation provides such extravagant subsidies, tax benefits, and insurance options to promote it. But single-family living has consequences: It uses more land, costs more, and produces less housing than multifamily apartment complexes. Moreover, local governments have always used exclusionary single-family zoning to promote racial segregation, and homeowners, concerned over property values and “quality of life,” remain eager to block any changes to this practice.

California, where Mukhija centers his research, has been defined by the little boxes and lush lawns that government and lenders have pushed on the white middle class since the midcentury. In Los Angeles County, for example, single-family units make up over half of the housing stock. It’s no coincidence, then, that California suffers the worst housing crisis in the nation. The median home costs $800,000 compared to $450,000 nationwide. Half of tenants in California are cost burdened, spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, and a quarter of those are extremely cost burdened, spending more than 50 percent. The state needs more cheap homes.