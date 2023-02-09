More Building Won’t Make Housing Affordable

Gentrification Is Inevitable and Other Lies by Leslie Kern Buy on Bookshop

Policymaking that brings new housing without protecting current residents is the basic engine of gentrification. That term, coined in 1964 by London-based sociologist Ruth Glass, originally centered on class change: The middle-class “gentry” were returning to cities’ disfavored neighborhoods and pushing out the working poor. Neighborhood transformation is central to gentrification, Leslie Kern observes in Gentrification Is Inevitable and Other Lies, but the common stories we tell about the phenomenon are not nearly nuanced enough. The book examines the forces behind displacement in North America and beyond, arguing for an intersectional way of understanding gentrification, one that acknowledges the harms done to working people based not just on class but also on race, gender, and sexuality. The problem is vastly greater than the individual choices of the middle-class.

Having lived in London and Toronto, Kern has seen gentrification in action, and she documents a set of myths that confound our understanding of the process. For one thing, gentrification is not a “natural evolution” in the cycle of urban growth, as a ghoulish Guardian column once claimed. City governments pass policies that “deliberately scatter the poor and destroy informal housing in order to make space for the kinds of properties that will draw in wealthy investors,” Kern writes. Public housing projects are demolished and “renewed.” Old factories become chic crash pads for tech bros. Short-term rentals proliferate. Viewed in this light, cities aren’t changing “organically.” They’re actively eliminating people, their jobs, and their homes.

But isn’t neighborhood transformation also a product of changing cultural tastes? After all, urban planner Richard Florida famously observed that the “creative class” is attracted to neighborhoods that contain little treats like galleries, parks, and cafés. Not so fast, writes Kern. These days, gentrification tends to be a top-down process that starts when governments support rezoning and reinvestment. Nor is gentrification all about class. Racial segregation “shaped the flows of capital that enable gentrification.” Evictions are more likely to target women with children. Overpolicing of gentrifying neighborhoods means increased systemic abuse of queer people and trans women of color. Displacement of this kind is not exactly new. Gentrification today, Kern points out, continues a violent history of settler-colonial land grabs that dispossessed Indigenous people in order to build North American cities in the first place.