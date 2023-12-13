It’s Time to Punch Some Corporate Villains

Vice President Kamala Harris, as we’ve argued, is an asset in this fight, well suited to carry out this kind of media campaign. Many commentators have noted that Harris is at her best when she’s on the offensive, whether calling corporate wrongdoing out as California’s attorney general or as a strong member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Harris is comfortable with confrontation and could use specific, targeted fights with Parsons and others to drive policy priorities that would materially benefit constituents going into campaign season.

With the express support of executive branch leadership as cover, regulators at various federal agencies would be well positioned to continue work that supports renters. The DOJ Antitrust Division would have cover to prioritize its investigation into whether RealPage’s use of its Yieldstar software to coordinate rental prices among landlords, at times controlling large shares of local housing markets, constitutes cartel behavior—and to pursue charges if the investigation substantiates these claims—in addition to filing statements of support in class action lawsuits. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission would have cover to continue their work to address the sloppy tenant data keeping (by RealPage and others) that has led to some rental applications, disproportionately those of Black and brown renters, being falsely declined on the basis of erroneously matched criminal record checks. (RealPage paid a $3 million fine to the FTC in 2018 for such sloppy data keeping.)

These narrow efforts to hold RealPage accountable could be extended into broader campaigns to support renters. Our colleagues at the Homes Guarantee campaign have been pushing the Federal Housing Finance Agency for months to implement tenant protections in its oversight of Enterprise-backed mortgages, including limiting egregious rent hikes, instituting eviction protections, and expanding protections against discrimination. Advocates and commentators have also criticized Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s supply-focused, all-carrot-no-stick approach to rent prices. Instead of primarily seeking partnerships with private developers and local jurisdictions to build more housing, HUD could engage with the problems of unaffordable existing housing due to corporate landlord rent gouging and lack of renter protections.