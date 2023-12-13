It’s Time to Punch Some Corporate Villains

This scenario imagines the media attention that could be generated by high-profile executive branch figures pursuing the kind of corporate crackdown we at the Revolving Door Project have been advocating. At a time when the public perception of Bidenomics has fallen flat, the White House is in need of a revival of its fighting spirit. There is an advantage to be taken in ramping up specific and confrontational rhetoric against those forces that are holding back the people’s economic boom.

Already, there is a sense that Team Biden knows that something needs to be done. As campaign season escalates, Biden’s surrogates have been whining to anyone who will listen about unfair voter views of Biden’s economic policies. They have pointed to traditional statistics that indicate a strong or improving economy, and profess confusion that voters don’t have more positive views of the administration’s accomplishments. These complaints (in addition to being silly, because people can’t be wrong about their own perceptions) have ignored clear indicators of economic stress that are affecting voters’ perceptions of the economy—including, prominently, the cost of housing.

In recent weeks, faced with voters’ persistent pessimism on the economy, Biden has changed tack slightly, starting to criticize corporations for “price gouging” in recent appearances, in what commentators are calling a shift toward economic populism. As he said in a speech and reiterated on X (formerly Twitter) at the end of November: “Let me be clear: To any corporation that has not brought their prices back down—even as inflation has come down, even [as] supply chains have been rebuilt—it’s time to stop the price gouging.”