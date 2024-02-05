Joe Biden’s Pause on Natural Gas Is Only a Partial Victory

It’s not Biden’s first good move on methane: he has signed onto international efforts to combat that pollutant, and in December, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule reducing permissible methane from the oil and gas industry. Biden’s move on LNG permitting, however, represents a shift in emphasis for the White House—which has tried very hard not to come across as anti-fossil-fuel—and shows that this administration can be moved on climate, especially this year, with young voters so crucial to the president’s re-election.

The decision puts on ice four projects with export permits pending, such as Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass 2 (C2), in Louisiana, which has been loudly opposed by Gulf Coast activists, including those in indigenous and other fishing communities. C2 had been slated to become the largest LNG project in the country.

Activists have been fighting against LNG at both a local level—from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast to Brooklyn—as well as nationally. Biden’s latest move is the result of this sustained pressure, but had Biden not made this decision, activists were planning massive protests in Washington, D.C. this month against LNG. And despite this latest development, organizing will continue around the country. People are showing up to town halls, writing their elected officials, and protesting both the local environmental and health risks of LNG installations and the global risks to the climate.