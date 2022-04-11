I Wrote an Essay About “Petromasculinity,” and Conservatives Freaked Out

While many of Silicon Valley’s wealthy would distance themselves from this uncouth Trumpy identification with fossil fuels, Andreessen is a good example of how petromasculinity can operate in a white-collar context as well. Andreessen has flirted with the right as he’s gotten richer, as journalist Eoin Higgins showed in a 2018 analysis of the venture capitalist’s Twitter activity (though Andreessen supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 after Carly Fiorina dropped out of the Republican primary). His tweet about the horror of being single in an era when online daters care about climate change is simultaneously absurd and revealing. With a net worth of $1.8 billion, if his current wife (the daughter of a Silicon Valley billionaire real estate mogul) left him tomorrow he’d easily find a date—even though he’s almost as old as I am and no better looking—regardless of his climate change views, probably even on OK Cupid. For Andreessen to express concern about the troubles that a normal man would face in this arena is like Elon Musk fretting about gas prices.

Still, it’s plausible that Andreessen is threatened by the demise of petrosexuality in a material way: Climate denial, especially in its most aggressive, violent and political forms, is essential to profitmaking right now. Andreessen is a major investor, for example, in cryptocurrency, which has horrific effects on the environment. Bitcoin, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, uses about as much energy as the entire country of Sweden; the massive carbon footprint of crypto is due to the massive amount of computing power it requires, which makes it an extremely unfortunate tech bro fad for our current moment, in which we need to reach net-zero emissions by yesterday. Andreessen probably doesn’t roll coal, but business models like his need the guys who do, and the reactionary politics they represent.

The good news is the petrosexuals are in the minority (perhaps, other than pedophiles, the least sympathetic sexual minority ever). When asked in a 2019 Pew survey whether the government should prioritize expanding alternative energy or protecting the fossil fuel industry, Democrats were aligned on favoring alternative energy, regardless of gender, whereas Republican support for fossil fuels skewed male and ideologically hard right. The petromasculinists are overrepresented in our political system, which, through undemocratic institutions like the Senate and the Electoral College, gives white, conservative voters power beyond their numbers. Without that imbalance, plus voter suppression, and, just as important, the outsize influence on politics of cynical plutocrats like Andreessen, the petromasculinists could roll coal all they wanted but would have little impact on our world, eventually dying out.