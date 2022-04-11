I Wrote an Essay About “Petromasculinity,” and Conservatives Freaked Out

Despite accumulating evidence that coal, oil, and gas companies have long lied to and poisoned the communities they employ, workers in declining fossil fuel towns do have legitimate reasons to fear the upcoming energy transition. (This, incidentally, is a central point in the Green New Deal platform, which emphasizes the need for a “just transition” to ensure employment for these communities.) Others fear hardship if environmental policies imposed by indifferent elites raise gas prices (as happened in France to disastrous political effect in 2018). But the culture war over fossil fuels goes far beyond these specific, material worries.

Daggett argues that as the old order—the family where dad ruled uncontested, fossil fuels, perhaps even American dominance—slips out of reach, some will fight it with a violent nihilism. Many conservative white men—let’s call them “petrosexuals”—love fossil fuels not despite their destructiveness but because of them. Daggett gives “rollin’ coal” as an example. This antisocial antic involves retrofitting a diesel truck to flood the engine with excess gas, producing clouds of thick black smoke. In 2014, it became popular as a form of right-wing protest of environmentalism; later, in favor of Trump and most recently in the Canadian truckers’ “freedom” convoy. (Indeed, the practice was celebrated in a country music anthem released in January with a video of exuberantly smoky footage of the latter.) Coal rollers will blast smoke at the perceived enemies of petromasculinity: bikers, environmental activists, or hybrid cars, especially Priuses. Some drivers who do this sport bumper stickers reading “Prius Repellent,” like the one in this video who rolls coal while passing a hybrid on the road, laughing gleefully. A 2017 compilation video shows coal rollers targeting “Black Lives Matter, Trump Haters, Tree Huggers.” One driver yells, “Tastes like America, right? Make America Great Again!” This activity isn’t fun despite being bad for the environment, but because. The destructive sadism is the joy.

While many of Silicon Valley’s wealthy would distance themselves from this uncouth Trumpy identification with fossil fuels, Andreessen is a good example of how petromasculinity can operate in a white-collar context, as well. Andreessen has flirted with the right as he’s gotten richer, as journalist Eoin Higgins showed in a 2018 analysis of the venture capitalist’s Twitter activity (though he supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 after Carly Fiorina dropped out of the Republican primary). His tweet about the horror of being single in an era when online daters care about climate change is simultaneously absurd and revealing. With a net worth of $1.8 billion, if his current wife (the daughter of a Silicon Valley billionaire real estate mogul) left him tomorrow he’d easily find a date—even though he’s almost as old as I am and no better looking—regardless of his climate change views, probably even on OK Cupid. For Andreessen to express concern about the troubles that a normal man would face in this arena is like Elon Musk fretting about gas prices.