Fossil Fuel Execs Had a Fabulously Wealthy Year—and They’re Mad About It

By the numbers, things are looking up for the industry. The United States is producing record amounts of crude oil—more than any other country ever has. Forty-three percent of executives surveyed hope to increase capital spending “slightly” or “significantly” over the next year, while 26 percent say they’ll keep spending roughly the same. Thirty-one percent expect to decrease capital spending.

Specific plans vary depending on the size of companies. Forty-one percent of smaller firms listed “grow production” as their primary goal for 2024; 25 percent said they hope to maintain production, the next most popular choice among several responses. Larger firms—including so-called “integrated” producers, who handle more parts of the productive process in-house—said they plan to focus on buying up assets, continuing on a wave of consolidations that’s included ExxonMobil’s $60 billion all-stock acquisition of shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s $53 billion buyout of Hess. While fossil fuel executives differ on some things, they overwhelmingly agree that these types of deals will continue to happen: 77 percent of those surveyed expect to see more deals worth more than $50 billion happen over the next two years.

For oil field services companies—big names include Halliburton and Schlumberger—this consolidation trend is worrying, as some of their main clients are the kinds of smaller and mid-sized companies that bring them in to provide equipment and services bigger companies handle themselves. “The further consolidation of [exploration and production] companies looms large for service and/or equipment providers. I see it as a negative for the industry and the communities in the Permian Basin,” wrote one survey respondent. Another was more blunt: “The acquisitions occurring in the oilfield are not helpful.” Their colleague called for federal intervention: “The Federal Trade Commission should adopt a policy that would stop the wholesale purchases of these large companies as it is detrimental to the energy health of the nation and economic stability to our communities.” (Major acquisitions are subject to approval by the FTC, which is investigating both Chevron and Exxon’s recent acquisition plans as potentially anti-competitive.)