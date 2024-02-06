The Rot in the Media Industry Starts at the Top

Just one month into the year, it looks like 2024 might go down as one of the worst years on record for journalism. The body count alone is staggering: Nearly a quarter of the staff at the Los Angeles Times—at least 115 people—got the ax, as did reporters at Time magazine. The Wall Street Journal reorganized its D.C. bureau, cutting journalists from the masthead and shipping the survivors back to New York; The Washington Post used the new year to throw out another handful of its reporters following a month of historic buyouts; Business Insider got rid of 8 percent of its editorial team; and magazine conglomerate Condé Nast announced it would be letting go of 5 percent of its staff: a whopping 300 employees.

Other publications have fizzled out entirely, including some outlets that were once regarded as titans of their genres. Pitchfork, a staple for musicheads everywhere, folded into the creases of GQ; Sports Illustrated, the 70-year-old bible of sports journalism that delighted die-hards and casual readers alike, seemingly threw itself in the garbage on January 22 when its corporate overlords announced that they would be getting rid of every single person on staff; and The Messenger—the Jimmy Finkelstein–led digital publication that only recently launched—abandoned everything it had built in a matter of minutes after Semafor’s Max Tani tweeted that the business was going under. After burning through $50 million, the company’s overlords deleted its Slack channels, shut down the email servers, and pulled the plug on the website mere moments after notifying staff, leaving them with no jobs, no severance, and no clips.

