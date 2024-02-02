Hubris Is Not Killing the Media. Tech Giants Are.

The result is a dismal situation for media companies of all sizes and types. Local news was the first casualty of the rise of Google and Facebook, as these outlets have lost tens of thousands of jobs in recent years, resulting in a crisis of reporting across the country. But that crisis has now reached national outlets as well. There isn’t enough money in subscriptions. There isn’t enough money in advertising. You can build a large audience and still only bring in a few million dollars, as The Messenger did (just $3 million to be exact).



A sea of Substacks and hyperlocal nonprofit news organizations cannot fill this hole, and indeed they have not. The only answer would seem to be government intervention—either in the form of regulating or breaking up social media networks and search engines, or directly funding news outlets. But there is little appetite for doing either thing, at least on the national level. On Wednesday, tech CEOs were hauled before Congress to address social media’s role in child exploitation. It’s hard to imagine a similar hearing focused on their role in the decimation of the media industry. Saving the media, given the public’s general antipathy for reporters, is not exactly a winning political issue.



And so, the media industry is stuck in what feels like a slow-motion apocalypse. On Wednesday, The Messenger’s employees learned, via tweets from reporters at Semafor and The New York Times, that the company would be abruptly shutting down; not long after, they learned from reporters at the same outlets that they would not be receiving severance. The site, which once published hundreds of stories a day—it often doubled or tripled the output of the Times—went to white, eliminating not just their employment but any evidence that they had worked there at all.