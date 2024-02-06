J.D. Vance’s Ugly Rant About Trump’s Coup Portends a Dark MAGA Future

This week, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio declared in an on-air rant that if he had been Donald Trump’s vice president in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, he would have told states to send Congress multiple slates of electors so lawmakers could “debate” the election’s supposed improprieties. That may sound like typical MAGA bluster, but it has deadly serious ramifications, confirming that Republicans still think Trump’s effort to overturn the election was in some ways a good thing. So what might they attempt next fall? We talked to legal scholar Matthew Seligman, co-author of How to Steal a Presidential Election, who road-mapped all the sordid possibilities ahead.