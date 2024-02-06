The GOP Owns the Border Now. Here’s How Democrats Make Sure of It.

Second, they need to dredge up every quote from Republican senators and House members from a couple weeks back when they were in the highest possible dudgeon that anyone would accuse them of playing politics with this issue. On January 30, CNN’s Manu Raju asked Speaker Mike Johnson if he was trying to kill the bill to help Trump. “No, Manu, that’s absurd,” he said. Yes, he insists today that he opposes the bill on the merits, but if you believe that, you believe E. Jean Carroll and Marla Maples are lookalikes.

There were so many quotes like Johnson’s. North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis may have taken the gold. On January 25, he told NBC: “I didn’t come here to have the president as a boss or a candidate as a boss. I came here to pass good, solid policy. It is immoral for me to think you looked the other way because you think this is the linchpin for President Trump to win.” Immoral! It may not be possible to use that word directly against Tillis, but it can certainly be used against his party.

Third, Biden needs to rise up here. The State of the Union address will take place March 7. That’s the biggest audience he’ll have until his convention speech this summer, and he needs to use the occasion to drive home the Republicans’ naked hypocrisy. He should spell out all the strict provisions of the bill that made it a very tough sell to many members of his own party. He was willing to take some political heat to accept a compromise—one that included a number of Republican priorities—just to do something about the problem. And the Republicans killed it. They’ll boo him. Let them. It’ll be great theater, and to those few thousand Great Lakes voters, the Republicans will look ridiculous.