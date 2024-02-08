Is Joe Biden Uniquely Indifferent to Palestinian Suffering?

Another low point came as Biden cast doubt on the very real death toll in Gaza. “I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” said the President of the United States. Not only was this man fully supporting the mass killing of Palestinians by Israel in Gaza and contributing to a deadly climate for his own Palestinian American citizens, he was now also adding to the denialism about any of it even happening. Within two weeks of those comments, a top State Department official was acknowledging before Congress and under oath that the real death toll in Gaza was likely “higher than is being cited.” Israeli media now reports that Israel’s own intelligence agencies consider the Health Ministry death toll reliable and have even relied on it for their own assessments of civilian casualties.

The White House has been hearing from groups and individuals representing the Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim American communities for months now about the danger of his callous tone and policy toward Palestinian life, but it doesn’t seem to be registering at all. In the same week that South Africa brought its genocide charge against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the White House released its statement on the 100-day mark since October 7. During this time span, tens of thousands of Palestinians had been killed in one of the most destructive wars in recent memory, yet the White House’s statement doesn’t mention Palestinian victims even once.

How can this be? A look at Biden’s history reveals a lot of missed red flags. Biden has often called himself a Zionist and said that if the Israeli state didn’t exist, “we’d have to invent one.” For anyone who understands the devastating consequences for Palestinians tied up in the formation of the Israeli state, namely the ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, hearing such a commitment so casually and repeatedly expressed is jarring and painful.