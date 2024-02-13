An Infuriating Poll Finding About Trump Should Galvanize Democrats

True, the deal gave Democrats some important things, like more visas, immediate work permits for many migrants, and investments in asylum adjudication. But those things would have made the system more functional. And it’s inarguable that the bill would have done a great deal of the cracking down on asylum that Republicans themselves keep demanding.

David Frum said the deal was far more in keeping with stated Republican priorities than Democratic ones, and he’s right. If this deal had passed, it’s likely that it would have enjoyed broad public support over time, even among some GOP voters.

All this illustrates exactly why Trump insisted his party kill it. Trump is surely aware that in a general sense, the public blames the man sitting in the Oval Office when things go badly. That same Ipsos poll finds Americans trust Trump over Biden to handle immigration by 44 percent to 26 percent: Here Biden gets blame for what’s happening at the border and also for the failure of Congress to improve the situation after Trump commanded Republicans not to.