You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/
Podcast

Finally, Democrats Have Defeated One of the Worst Gerrymanders of All

Greta Neubauer, the young and dynamic leader of State Assembly Democrats in Wisconsin, explains how the party finally won new state legislative maps after a long and bitter struggle.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in 2022

This week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a new set of maps for legislative districts in the statean important and overlooked victory that came after a long struggle dating back well over a decade. We talked to Greta Neubauer, the 32-year-old minority leader of Wisconsin Assembly Democrats, who explained what Democrats did to prevail, why this was such a significant achievement, and how it shows that reviving democracy is a grueling game of inches.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Politics, Election 2024, Wisconsin, Gerrymandering, Tony Evers