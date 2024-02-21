This week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a new set of maps for legislative districts in the state—an important and overlooked victory that came after a long struggle dating back well over a decade. We talked to Greta Neubauer, the 32-year-old minority leader of Wisconsin Assembly Democrats, who explained what Democrats did to prevail, why this was such a significant achievement, and how it shows that reviving democracy is a grueling game of inches.
Podcast
Finally, Democrats Have Defeated One of the Worst Gerrymanders of All
Greta Neubauer, the young and dynamic leader of State Assembly Democrats in Wisconsin, explains how the party finally won new state legislative maps after a long and bitter struggle.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in 2022