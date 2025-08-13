“Well, I’ve built hundreds of miles of wall, and I was getting very close. I actually finished the wall, but then I added another 200 miles because when you do the original wall that I said I was gonna build—which I got built—and I got it to the specifications of the Border Patrol and ICE,” the president answered meanderingly. “They wanted steel, they wanted concrete inside, they wanted rebar inside that, they wanted it to have wires, the walls are wired for, you know, all of the internet stuff and security things.”

REPORTER: Are you finishing building the wall?



The president’s answer doesn’t make much sense. He said verbatim that he finished building the wall, but added on an extra 200 miles for the hell of it. How do you add 200 miles to a finished border wall without altering the border itself, which Trump never achieved?

He’s lying to avoid admitting that he failed at something. In reality, Trump only added 500 miles of border wall to a 2,000-mile border, and most of those wall pieces were for repair or reinforcement. And it wasn’t even a wall—it was a 30-foot fence.