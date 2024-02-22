Alabama’s IVF Ruling Is a Dire Warning to Other States

Colorado voters also rejected a personhood amendment on three separate occasions: in 2008, 2010, and 2014. The amendment’s proponents in that state focused on the implications it would have on criminal prosecutions; one of the leading public voices for it was a woman who had lost her unborn child when a drunk driver hit her car. After the amendment’s third consecutive defeat, which was driven by similar concerns about its broader implications for reproductive rights, activists abandoned future attempts to pass one in that state.

Monday’s ruling is prompting similar fears about the legality of IVF. Earlier this week, the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said it had suspended IVF services in the wake of the court’s decision, citing the heightened legal risks. “We are saddened that this will impact our patients’ attempt to have a baby through IVF,” the university said in a statement. “But we must evaluate the potential that our patients and our physicians could be prosecuted criminally or face punitive damages for following the standard of care for IVF treatments.”

This is not an accidental byproduct of the anti-abortion movement. For some opponents, it is the logical conclusion of it. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, expressed support for the “Embryos, to me, are babies,” Haley said in a NBC News interview on Wednesday. “When you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me, that’s a life. And so I do see where that’s coming from when they talk about that.” When asked further about the implications for couples undergoing IVF treatment, she blandly dodged the question, “This is one where we need to be incredibly respectful and sensitive about it.”