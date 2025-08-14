MAGA Senator Exposes Own Cluelessness Trying to Defend D.C. Takeover
Does Markwayne Mullin actually know who the mayor of Washington, D.C., is?
Senator Markwayne Mullin revealed that he actually has no idea who the mayor of Washington even is.
During an interview on Fox News Wednesday, the Oklahoma Republican attempted to excoriate D.C.’s “very racist mayor” for making Donald Trump’s authoritarian takeover of the nation’s capital about race.
“And people may get eyebrows when I raise that, but he is the one that brings in race into the conversation, so he’s the one that’s pointing the fingers at it, and when you point one finger you got three pointing back at ya,” Mullin said. “But for him to say that, and flat out lie to the American people, he knows exactly what’s happening.”
But Mayor Muriel Bowser isn’t a “he” or a “him.” She’s a woman. And she didn’t suggest Trump’s takeover was about race—she’s just Black.
Several people online, including CNN senior reporter Edward Isaac-Dovere, suggested that Mullin might be referring to comments from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024. Scott accused his critics at the time of being racist. (Spoiler alert, calling someone the “DEI mayor” is racist.)
Clearly, not only do guests on Fox News not have to be experts on the people they want to complain about, but they don’t even have to know what city they’re talking about.
“Crime is not down, the lack of prosecution is down,” Mullin continued. “They don’t allow the prosecuting attorneys to actually prosecute, they’ve taken all the felonies, and they’ve dropped them down to dang near misdemeanors.”
On Monday, Bowser called Trump’s executive action “unsettling and unprecedented,” adding that she wasn’t surprised given Trump’s past rhetoric. It’s unclear whether she meant his echoing of racist narratives about urban areas, or his specific grievances about Washington, of which he has many.
On Tuesday, Bowser struck a stronger tone. “This is a time where community needs to jump in and we all need to, to do what we can in our space, in our lane, to protect our city and to protect our autonomy, to protect our home rule, and get to the other side of this guy, and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push,” she said.