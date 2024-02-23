There’s Only One Viable Alternative to Biden

Those concerned about the fate of American democracy are right to be anxious right now: Biden is losing to a would-be autocrat! But panic is rarely conducive to sound reasoning. A lot can happen, and often does, between this point in the presidential primaries and the November election. I’m no happier than Klein or Linker about the situation the Democrats are in, and I find the thought of an orderly process to replace Biden both attractive and comforting. But the odds that any of the options available to Democrats would produce a candidate who isn’t Harris—or who, for that matter, is guaranteed to be in a better position than Biden—are long.

Much like the rampant early speculation about who Trump’s vice president will be, calls for an open convention strike me as filler for an election season that has provided little real drama. Biden is the president. Trump has had the Republican nomination for president sewn up since at least the New Hampshire primary. These what-if scenarios fill the void, but also seem like coping mechanisms: a way to imagine a world in which Trump is en route to another resounding electoral defeat. But the most likely scenario—by far—is a Biden-Trump rematch. The second-most likely one is an anxiety-inducing Trump-Harris fight.



I could spend every day between now and November imagining much wilder scenarios. But would I be engaging in anything other than denial?

