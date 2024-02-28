Bill Ackman Is Going to Help Save Journalism

That may well be an accurate description of MIT’s internal processes for handling plagiarism allegations. But they are not binding on anyone else, least of all upon Business Insider. The average person is more than capable of identifying plagiarism without MIT’s help. Simply because MIT did not identify something as plagiarism under its own rules does not mean that it wasn’t plagiarism. As for fraud or misconduct, Business Insider did not level those specific charges. The rigor of MIT’s own process for investigating plagiarism allegations is an acknowledgment of sorts that not all instances of plagiarism rise to the level of fraud or misconduct.

One of the more bizarre defenses raised by the letter is that it wasn’t really plagiarism when Oxman included entire passages from Wikipedia. The letter argued that MIT’s Academic Integrity Handbook “did not address—much less require—citation to Wikipedia,” and that it was “so inchoate” at the time that MIT did not specifically address Wikipedia citations until years later. “Business Insider knew that MIT had not yet put forth policies on the use of Wikipedia as a source until years later, but it ignored and did not disclose this exculpatory information in its articles so as not to contradict its narrative that Dr. Oxman had committed literary theft,” the letter claimed.

This is so nonsensical that I am surprised it made it to the letter’s final draft. It doesn’t really matter if MIT’s handbook had specific policies about Wikipedia because it should be obvious that lifting entire passages from Wikipedia is inappropriate—not because it’s Wikipedia per se, but because it’s lifting unattributed material and passing it off as your own. This was obvious to anyone who attended high school, college, or any other place of education in the 2000s and 2010s. It is unclear why someone at MIT would think otherwise.