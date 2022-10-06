Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN May Be Ridiculous, But It’s Not Doomed

Most importantly, however, Singhal also found that Dershowitz had overcome the actual-malice hurdle, at least at this stage of the case. “These allegations, for purposes of surviving the Motion to Dismiss, plausibly plead a factual basis from which ‘actual malice’ can be inferred,” he wrote. “The Complaint alleges that CNN knew its reports were false, it explains the reasons CNN and its employees knew the reports were false, it explains the nature of the alleged falsehoods, and it alleges who made the false statements.” It’s worth noting that this does not mean that Dershowitz will ultimately prevail. Judges typically view the available facts in the most favorable light possible towards a plaintiff when considering a motion to dismiss, and that lens will not help Dershowitz in the later stages of the case. But it is still a hurdle that many other defamation claims fail to overcome.

It’s worth noting that Singhal did not give Dershowitz everything he wanted: He notably struck a portion of the complaint that claimed “political malevolence” on CNN’s part. As I noted before, Trump’s defamation case is substantially weaker than Dershowitz’s, so Singhal’s ruling in favor of the latter does not necessarily mean he will rule in favor of the former. Singhal also does not appear to have taken any extraordinary liberties with defamation law to reach his decision, as Cannon did in the Mar-a-Lago case. CNN notably did not appeal his ruling against them to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

The problem is that Trump appears to have engineered a defamation lawsuit against a perceived opponent to appear before a group of judges that he himself largely appointed. One of those judges had already ruled against the defendant in a defamation case brought by one of Trump’s political allies, and Trump may well have thought that this would give him a leg up in his own case. This does not mean that Singhal will take the same reckless approach as Cannon when he hears Trump’s case, of course. But it does mean that it can’t be ignored out of hand, either.