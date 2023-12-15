That Insufferable Billionaire Tyrannizing Harvard Enriches Himself by Tyrannizing the Bond Market

Our story begins with the Hamas massacre of unarmed Israeli civilians on October 7. Some Harvard undergraduates immediately fired off a foolish and offensive letter that held Israel “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” Ackman, a Harvard alumnus who is Jewish and married to the prominent Israeli architect Neri Oxman, initiated a nasty campaign to blackball all members of the student groups that signed the letter. In a post on X, Ackman demanded that their names be released publicly “so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.”

The expression “pick on somebody your own size” has never been more salient. Ackman, age 57, is worth a reported $3.9 billion, and he’s given Harvard tens of millions over the years, including $25 million in 2014. He has nearly one million followers on X. Many of the kids Ackman was trying to ostracize were teenagers. They have a right to express their opinions. After Ackman’s tweet, the right-wing nonprofit Accuracy in Media hired a “doxxing truck” to cruise through Harvard Square billboarding the names of these students. This is harassment, pure and simple.

Next, Ackman set about trying to get Gay fired, suggesting in one notably ugly X post that she got the nod because she was Black (“it is … not good for those awarded the office of president who find themselves in a role that they would likely not have obtained were it not for a fat finger on the scale”). Granted, Gay didn’t cover herself in glory last week at a hearing of the House Education and Labor Committee, where she and the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania were grilled by Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York, about their universities’ policies concerning antisemitism. All three presidents got tangled up in legalities about their respective speech codes, which obviously need rethinking.

