Florida’s New Driver’s License Rule Is Blatant Trans Voter Suppression

“It’s forcing them to out themselves,” said Smith of the restrictions on amending licenses. This could in turn subject them to anti-trans harassment and violence, “which is already on the rise,” Smith noted. What’s happening now to trans people in Florida with their drivers’ licenses just exacerbates a problem that trans voters and voting rights advocates have identified already. “Trans people don’t know if that polling place is going to be safe,” Kit Malone, advocacy strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union Indiana told me ahead of the 2020 general election. “We don’t know if any place is going to be safe.”

According to an analysis from the Movement Advancement Project, Florida is an outlier now, one of two states that bans people from updating the gender marker on their drivers’ licenses. Compare this to the 22 states, along with Washington, D.C., that permit residents to have an M, F, or X on their license, and that don’t require the license holder to provide certification of their gender from a medical provider or similar professional. For those who live in a state where a certification from a licensed medical professional or court order are required to change a name or gender marker on identification, the time and money involved can put updated ID out of reach for many trans people. In the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey polling more than 90,000 trans and nonbinary people in the United States, most of the respondents lacked fully accurate identity documents. Of those who hold at least one form of official ID, 59 percent said “none of their IDs listed the gender they wanted,” and 48 percent said “none listed the name they wanted.” As a result of having to present an ID with a name or gender “that did not match their presentation,” the survey found, 22 percent “reported being verbally harassed, assaulted, asked to leave a location, or denied services.”

Lawmakers in ten states (including Florida) introduced bills in 2024 restricting how sex and gender are defined. Like many recent anti-trans laws across the nation, laws limiting identity documents have resulted in uncertainty around how they will be enforced, which has, on its own, exercised a chilling effect. In Kansas, a conflict between the state attorney general and the governor over interpretations of a 2023 anti-trans law have caused confusion and concern about identity documents and the right to vote. As the ban was fought out in court, it remained in effect, while an election was looming, and trans voters didn’t know if their IDs would be rejected by poll workers. ACLU Kansas issued a letter addressed to county election officials, stating that though the state required voter ID, it did not require a gender marker or for a gender marker to “match” the voter. “While some transgender voters in Kansas may provide an identification document with a gender marker that is different than how they physically express their gender, this is no reason to deny the voter a ballot or to require casting of a provisional ballot,” the letter read. “Of course, all voters—whether cisgender or transgender—have the right to change their appearance; minor photo discrepancies such as these are no reason to deny a voter a ballot or to require casting of a provisional ballot.” It’s unclear whether this policy was honored by poll workers. But if we’ve learned anything from the history of voter suppression policies in this country, it’s that lack of clarity about the policy is, itself, enough to discourage some voters.