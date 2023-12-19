Biden’s Young Voter Problem Just Got Even Worse
The incumbent’s tanking poll numbers might keep voters at home next November.
Young voters are proving decidedly less interested in a 2024 Biden win than they were four years ago.
A New York Times/Siena College poll published Tuesday indicates that most young voters are leaning toward voting for Donald Trump, with the indicted former president pulling 49 percent of the vote from constituents aged 18 to 29, with Biden at just 43 percent. That’s a stark contrast from July, when young voters preferred Biden by as much as 10 percentage points.
The difference is likely due to the president’s handling of the conflict in Gaza, in which Biden has been a staunch ally to Israel. That’s resulted in a 72 percent disapproval rating within the same age bracket, according to the poll. However, faced with Trump on the other side of the ballot, those voters say they may be more likely to stay home than turn up to the voting booths.
“I don’t want to vote for someone who is not aligned with my own personal values, as Biden has shown he is not when it comes to Gaza,” Colin Lohner, a 27-year-old software engineer in San Francisco, told The New York Times. “Do I vote for Biden or do I not vote at all? That’s really difficult, because if I don’t vote for Biden, I open up the possibility that Trump will win, and I really do not want that.”
So far, the conflict has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians and displaced 1.9 million people living in the Gaza Strip—roughly 90 percent of its population—since the war began on October 7.
The dwindling poll numbers are an alarming difference for the beleaguered president, who needed the support of young and minority voters to clinch his 2020 bid for the White House. Biden has voiced his own concern, reportedly marking his favorability ratings as a known issue in a closed-door White House meeting with top aides the day before Thanksgiving.
At the time, Biden was neck and neck in general election polls with GOP front-runner Donald Trump, with Trump predicted to win by a hair with 43 percent of the vote against Biden’s 42 percent, according to a Morning Consult poll.
And yet, the president is particularly irked that voters are not rewarding him for low unemployment figures and a humming economy that has defied predictions of a looming recession. As of December 14, Biden trailed eight points behind the oft-indicted former president in a national survey, predicted to gain just 35 percent of the vote against Trump’s 43 percent, according to a HarrisX/Harris poll.