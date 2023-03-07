Can American Jewish Support for Israel Survive This New Government?

Some liberal American Jewish groups, meanwhile, are focused on their own government, and on encouraging their elected leaders to speak out, though getting elected officials to speak critically of Israel is no easy task. Israel has long had unquestioned bipartisan support in the United States, and for an elected official, Jewish or not, to challenge that is to both break away from congressional custom (and perhaps deeply held belief) and risk being attacked as an antisemite. “More and more Jewish Americans are alarmed,” said Logan Bayroff, vice president of communications at J Street. Bayroff said an increasing number of American Jews “are going to be speaking out more to say that the U.S. government and American Jewish leaders should do something about this.” Jewish politicians, in particular, who speak out about Israel could find their own faith and ethnicity weaponized against them: When then Michigan Representative Andy Levin, sponsor of the Two-State Solution Act, ran for reelection last year, voices from AIPAC along with former ADL leader Abe Foxman attacked him, with Foxman alleging that Levin used his Jewishness as a “cover.” Levin lost his primary race.

For J Street’s part, “We’ve always contested the idea that being ‘pro-Israel’ means supporting occupation, supporting the policies of the current government,” Bayroff said. And he wants elected officials to internalize that, too, and to say so publicly. “You have to have clear red lines,” he said, which “can’t just be expressed behind closed doors.” So far, however, those red lines have yet to be drawn, and it is far from clear that the Israeli government would respect them if they were. One early test will be the transfer of civilian authorities in the West Bank to Smotrich. The Biden administration has reportedly said that it would consider this a step toward annexation. Netanyahu took the step anyway. Now what?

Some, rather than coming out and saying what they will need to do in the face of this new government one way or another for Israeli democracy, are advocating for a “wait and see” approach. “It’s still early. Let’s not judge them by what they say, let’s judge them by what they do. So let’s see what happens,” Jared Moskowitz, a Florida Democrat who in January was appointed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, recently told Jewish Insider. Other funders and organizational leaders have said the same.

But to others, that line now rings hollow. “They’re doing it,” Susskind said, referring to the Israeli governing coalition. “They didn’t wait.” Others note that a wait and see attitude and approach was part of the problem in the first place. “For too many years, the Jewish community has said ‘wait and see,’” said Mort. “We’ve waited and we’ve seen. And here we are today.”