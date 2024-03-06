The Supreme Court’s Most Foolish Enablers

A stark illustration of this dynamic occurred just last week, when the Supreme Court decided that it will hear Trump’s frivolous argument that he is immune from criminal charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection. Anyone even remotely familiar with the case understands that Trump is merely seeking to delay his trial until after the presidential election, and that the Supreme Court was doing his bidding by allowing the effort to proceed.

But several prominent legal pundits concluded otherwise, insisting that we ignore the evidence right before our eyes because, well, this is a court, and courts do the right thing. CNN’s Elie Honig wrote, “While the result may be disappointing to many … it’s also the only proper way for judges to do their job.” The bigwig elections lawyer Marc Elias implored Democrats, “Don’t give up on the courts.” Law professor Steve Vladeck counseled that “we ought to at least account for the Court that we have” rather than “the Court we might want.” Meanwhile, Democratic leaders were nowhere to be found, once again sending the implicit message that the buck stops with the Supreme Court. The law’s the law, and our duty is simply to accept it.

This mentality—that it’s essential we “separate courts from politics,” that we “respect the rulings of courts”—is commonplace in American society, particularly among lawyers and judges. But when considering the reality of our current judicial order, it is entirely unclear what actual value these bland appeals to judicial neutrality serve. What is gained, for example, by pretending the court is not considering politics when it argues disqualifying Trump is too chaotic—a very clear political consideration? What is gained by proclaiming the court is just doing its work properly when it slow-walks Trump’s immunity case but fast-tracks its decision to keep Trump on the presidential ballot? What goal is furthered by refusing to “give up on the courts” when right-wing politicians openly hijack the judiciary for political gain?