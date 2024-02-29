Trump Has Already Won His Immunity Case at the Supreme Court

Second, the decision to take up the case outright makes slightly more sense if the justices have already voted internally to disqualify Trump from office in Anderson v. Griswold, the case in which the Colorado Supreme Court removed him from the ballot by citing the Fourteenth Amendment’s disqualification clause. The Supreme Court has not yet released its ruling in the case. But the justices would be aware of the closed-door vote that has already determined the outcome.

If Trump is ineligible to run in the 2024 election, then it doesn’t really matter when his trial happens this year to the Justice Department (which wants a trial to be held soon) or for Trump (who wants to delay everything until he’s back in the White House). But this outcome would be an all-time surprise from the court. The unanimous consensus from court-watchers—myself included—after oral arguments was that the justices are ready and willing to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling. The only real mystery in that case is what rationale the justices will ultimately put forward to backfill what seemed at oral arguments to be a decision that had already been made.

That could prove to be a difficult task. It’s possible that when they tried to put pen to paper, things got tricky. Holding that the president is exempt from the disqualification clause is nonsensical on its face, and the justices would have to torture quite a few other clauses to get there. Is he also exempt from the prohibition on serving in two branches, for example? His lawyers said yes.