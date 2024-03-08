Mike Johnson Keeps Losing Embarrassing Votes. The Reason? This Guy.

For their part, Democrats have yet to break ranks during the current Congress, a testament to the effectiveness of the whipping operation under Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “We have a female whip, so we’ve got girl math on our side,” said Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat from Houston, when asked why Democrats are generally more effective at whipping votes than Republicans.

Crockett, who served in the Texas state House before being elected to Congress in 2022, said trust is key to an effective whip operation. “It’s not just about the whip getting the count,” said Crockett. “It’s about the people that the whip is whipping, actually trusting the whip by being honest with them. Our whip is Katherine Clark on the Democratic side. We tell her where we stand because she needs that information. And honestly, no legislative body works without that type of trust.”

Representative Maxwell Frost, a first-term Florida Democrat, echoed Crockett’s regard for Clark’s whipping. “I’ve not once since I’ve been here felt strong-armed or anything like that,” he said. “I think that the Democratic leadership style allows members to be who they want to be while at the same time articulating the stakes very clearly.”