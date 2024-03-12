The Simple Reason Trump Is Suddenly Defending TikTok

Still, there’s little reason to believe that either politics or policy are behind Trump’s shift on TikTok. Instead, Trump was doing what he did again and again throughout his presidency: listening to a rich friend and then changing his policy advice based on their advice. In this case, the friend was Jeff Yass, a billionaire who has emerged as a powerful backer of Trump’s reelection effort. Yass, notably, also has a huge stake in TikTok—owning a reported 15 percent stake in the company, worth billions.



On March 1, Yass visited Mar-a-Lago, where Trump praised him as “brilliant” and credited him with saving the previously ruptured relationship with the Club for Growth, the powerful conservative advocacy group that had opposed many of the former president’s protectionist economic policies. Many—including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon—see Yass’s influence in Trump’s decision to oppose an outright ban on TikTok.



It’s unclear what Trump and Yass discussed, but as New York’s Jonathan Chait argued last week, it’s possible that the billionaire investor sold Trump on the idea that TikTok’s alleged wokeness was good for his reelection campaign. For much of the last several months, the app has come under fire for allegedly being too pro-Palestinian. This is a spurious complaint—as if the overwhelming support for a free Gaza on TikTok could only be a function of Chinese propaganda and algorithmic meddling—but it may have been useful in swaying Trump. If TikTok continues promoting this content, the theory goes, then it will damage Biden’s standing with young people.

