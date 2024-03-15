Behind the “Uncommitted” Vote Against Genocide—and for Democracy

As the Michigan primary approached, though, Waleed Shahid—former communications director for the group Justice Democrats—began circulating a memo on how to channel widespread frustration with Biden’s support for Israel’s war on Palestine at the ballot box, as a means of ramping up pressure on the administration. It was modeled on the 2008 effort to vote “uncommitted” in support of Barack Obama, who didn’t appear on Michigan’s Democratic primary ballot that year. The idea resonated with Alawieh and Elabed, who participated in a series of Zoom calls with organizers in Michigan and around the country. In less than three weeks, they worked with groups around the state to mount a voter-contact effort that made more than 500,000 phone calls and sent over 600,000 texts to prospective voters.

It hasn’t just been Muslim and Arab American communities fueling the success of “uncommitted,” though. Young voters, as well, have made up a large percentage of “uncommitted” voters in Michigan, Minnesota, and elsewhere. A poll conducted last November found that 71 percent of Democrats in Michigan support a cease-fire. Another poll published in late February by Data for Progress found that two-thirds of likely voters nationwide—including 77 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents—support “the U.S. calling for a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza.”

Given its unpopularity, Biden and other top Democrats’ continued support for Israel’s war complicates the party’s pitch as defending democracy. That support, moreover, involves backing an Israeli government whose own support for democracy isn’t exactly obvious. Beyond the long-standing subjugation of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and well-documented support for genocide expressed by senior Israeli officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also come under fire over attempts to kneecap his country’s independent judiciary. “Biden promised he was going to offer a fight against authoritarianism and fascism,” Elabed told me. “What we’ve seen is that he’s putting his support behind one of the most extremist governments on the planet.”