The Academics Helping the Meat Industry Avoid Climate Scrutiny

As he faced increased public scrutiny, Mitloehner dismissed allegations that this support compromised his research. In 2022, after The New York Times reported that the CLEAR Center had been set up with a $2.9 million gift from the Institute for Feed Education and Research, or IFeeder, the nonprofit wing of an industry group that represents a number of Big Ag corporations, Mitloehner scornfully described his critics as “people who delight in making the assumption that cooperating with members of a sector must spell dishonesty and a breach of ethics.” The CLEAR Center is “so much more than keyboard warriors shouting on social media,” he continued, “but we are all too often taken hostage by their attacks and their demands.”

When I contacted Mitloehner for comment this week about Jacquet and Morris’s paper, he called the paper “ideological” and said he hadn’t “fully read” it. “I’m proud of the work I do in the CLEAR Center that is helping to further methane mitigation in livestock,” he wrote via email. “I understand that some people want to see the livestock sector shrink or disappear, and they believe attacking me will further that cause, but my work and that of the CLEAR Center is moving the needle toward more sustainable food production. I would love to think we all want the same thing, food that nourishes a growing population with a smaller environmental footprint, but it’s clear some are threatened by that notion.” A U.C. Davis representative I contacted did not comment on Jacquet and Morris’s findings by publication time.

But as a number of journalists and researchers have already pointed out, the issue with Mitloehner isn’t necessarily his research. As the food and climate journalist Jenny Splitter wrote in 2022, “The problem has always been that CLEAR is not really a research lab. It’s mostly—or maybe entirely—a communications project.” A focus on P.R. was central to the group’s inception: The CLEAR Center’s anodyne name came courtesy of Charleston/Orwig (now C.O.nxt), a P.R. firm that worked to burnish Exxon’s image in the 1990s. A lack of focus on academic research, moreover, is clear from the group’s website, in which the “Research” tab links only to Mitloehner’s personal ResearchGate profile. The site also links directly to Mitloehner’s personal blog, which includes such gems as, “The bogus burger blame” and “When did beef become a four-letter word?”