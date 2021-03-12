The Amazon Rain Forest Is in Worse Shape Than We Thought

This new study is another big warning sign. “We can get a lot of services out of forests; we already get a lot of services out of forests. But we can’t always count on them to fix everything for us,” he said. Instead, we will have to find other ways to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere—by emitting fewer of them, for instance. We must protect and restore the Amazon, but it can’t be our only hope. “We might need to think very carefully about the trade-offs between emissions and natural climate solutions,” Covey said. “We have this expectation that the lungs of the planet are taking care of it. And at the same time, we’ve been really degrading that service for a long time.”

Recent political developments haven’t helped. “Between 2005 and 2012, Brazil was a global example of a country showing that we can stop deforestation or reduce it drastically,” Flores said. But deforestation has increased dramatically under the administration of current President Jair Bolsonaro. “Now we’re having what is going to be the worst deforestation in 10 years,” Flores said. “We can go back to doing the right thing. But now, the situation with the government seems a bit difficult,” Flores said.

To a certain extent, policymakers’ desire to develop the country by capitalizing on the forest’s vast resources makes sense. For decades now, richer nations have gotten ahead by recklessly polluting far more than the rest of the world. That’s one of the reasons behind calls for climate reparations and adequately compensating nations with vast natural reserves for not developing them. However, much of the deforestation in the Amazon and other rain forests in the past few years has flouted the law, coming explicitly at the expense of Indigenous communities and their land rights. A change in governance could help. Recently, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had an impressive environmental record during his term, was cleared of corruption charges, allowing him to challenge Bolsonaro, a climate denier openly contemptuous of Indigenous rights, in the elections.

Degrading the Amazon is kind of like balancing a bank account, Covey said. By clearing out forests that serve as a massive sink not just for carbon but for other greenhouse gases, “you’re losing income and doing a lot of spending out of your accounts at the same time,” he said. Now, as researchers discover other potentially significant sources of emissions, “we may have a whole bunch of expenses on the forest books that we haven’t accounted for.” Instead of looking to rain forests in terms of capitalistic resources—timber, gold, beef, crops—we should value the important services these intact ecosystems offer, he said, and start “paying the real cost of degrading the Amazon.… People will pay the cost down the line. There’s no avoiding the check coming due. But I think if we’ve focused attention on any one thing in the past year, it’s that not everybody’s going to pay those costs equally.”