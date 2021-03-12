The Amazon Rain Forest Is in Worse Shape Than We Thought

There’s another important takeaway from this new study: the limitations of relying on carbon sinks like the Amazon in addressing climate change. Right now, many climate plans from both corporations and governments rely on carbon capture or sequestration to reach what’s known as “net-zero”: In other words, they reduce emissions by a certain amount and then depend on planting trees or new technology to suck extra greenhouse gases from the air to get the rest of the way. As critics have pointed out in the past year, though, it’s not clear that we can rely on this strategy, because pulling carbon from the air, whether through natural or technological means, is easier said than done.

This new study is another big warning sign. “We can get a lot of services out of forests; we already get a lot of services out of forests. But we can’t always count on them to fix everything for us,” he said. Instead, we will have to find other ways to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere—by emitting fewer of them, for instance. We must protect and restore the Amazon, but it can’t be our only hope. “We might need to think very carefully about the trade-offs between emissions and natural climate solutions,” Covey said. “We have this expectation that the lungs of the planet are taking care of it. And at the same time, we’ve been really degrading that service for a long time.”

Recent political developments haven’t helped. “Between 2005 and 2012, Brazil was a global example of a country showing that we can stop deforestation or reduce it drastically,” Flores said. But deforestation has increased dramatically under the administration of current President Jair Bolsonaro. “Now we’re having what is going to be the worst deforestation in 10 years,” Flores said. “We can go back to doing the right thing. But now, the situation with the government seems a bit difficult.”