Today Is the Day that 50 Years of Grifting Finally Comes to an End

By his own account, since 2022, he has anticipated that there would be a significant award against him for persistent fraud. He says it’s all a witch hunt, a fact-free assault, ignoring the mountain of evidence from his own files and the fact that every witness he put forth, save one who the judge noted carefully limited his testimony to verifiable facts lied, dissembled, or posed as an expert despite having no expertise.

Yet, despite knowing what was coming, Trump didn’t prepare or arrange financing to protect his assets. As I’ve written many times, Trump lives a nightmare version of Groundhog Day, trapped in his junior high school years. This case shows how, instead of planning, Trump is like a student who stays up late partying and realizes at dawn that he has only until noon to turn in his semester essay.

If Trump somehow pulls a half billion dollars out of someone’s vaults, we face a national security nightmare, whether the source is American or a foreign national or entity. If you doubt that, just remember how Trump says he likes people who put money in his pockets—Russians, Saudis, etc. And remember, he gave away sensitive secrets in a secret meeting in May 2017 with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador, stole a massive trove of national security documents, lied and denied regarding the whereabouts of those documents, and shared secrets with a group of unauthorized Americans and with an equally unauthorized Australian billionaire.