RFK Jr.’s Running Mate Is Young and Very Rich. That Worries Dems.

But that pro-Kennedy PAC recently suspended that signature collection, and the Kennedy campaign, such as it is, will pick up that task. Now, Democrats say, if Shanahan’s money bankrolls that effort, there’s no reason to assume it will fail.

“All of her money is hard money, so they can use it for anything, including ballot access,” said Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the Democratic centrist group Third Way, meaning it could be used to fund campaign activities, and as a self-funder, her contributions could be unlimited.

“The reality is he will probably be on the ballot in the six swing states, which is where he will matter,” Bennett continued, referring to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. “While no one knows precisely what the impact will be, anything that divides the anti-Trump coalition is dangerous.”