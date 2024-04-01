The Trump Double Standard: He’s the Least Persecuted Pol in America

The result has been this: House Republicans utter outlandish lies about Obama or Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden or whomever, and it gets reported, but we hardly bat an eye. That’s what we expect of them. Then, once in a while, a Democrat says something that crosses the normal lines of discourse—for example, Rashida Tlaib’s statement when the Democrats re-took the House in 2019 that they were going to “impeach the mother fucker” (Trump)—and a massive hubbub ensues, leaving the casual viewer with the impression that both sides are equally guilty of extreme rhetoric, or indeed that the Democrats are worse.

When it comes to Trump—well, he has so thoroughly corrupted our standards of discourse that nothing he says is shocking anymore. So of course he posted a video of a hogtied Joe Biden. What else is new? The news stories on Sunday reporting the event were brief and kind of ho-hum.

Whereas, if Biden posted a video of a hogtied Trump … you can just imagine the faux outrage on the right. And high-ranking Democrats, who would be genuinely kind of offended to see their standard bearer for the presidency behave in such a tawdry way, would indeed rebuke Biden for having done so.