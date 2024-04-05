My Weird Night With RFK Jr.’s Most Devoted and Deranged Supporters

Kennedy has drawn unexpectedly high poll numbers as an independent candidate for the general election. In some polls, RFK is the most popular candidate among young voters. One Quinnipiac University survey showed him getting 22 percent in a three-way general election against Joe Biden and Trump. Another revealed higher favorability ratings against Trump or Biden. At least one poll has shown RFK leads in support from those under 45. Here, in Los Angeles, he’s trying to make the case that he really is a serious presidential candidate—and that he can raise the money a serious presidential campaign needs.

RFK is not a funny person, but comedy was the theme of the fundraiser. That alone was strange, and presented a sort of cognitive dissonance for the evening. The jokes weren’t funny, but everything else was. The believers were out in full force, a band of political outcasts from the right and left. Kennedy was their new master. Even though this was L.A., the crowd wasn’t your classic set of Hollywood liberals. It appeared to draw mainly from neighboring Orange County, the historically conservative red bruise on sky-blue California. One attendee, Derrel Young, told me, “If you’re looking for the Hollywood crowd, this is not it.” Instead, the event conjured a mirage of Hollywood support, featuring has-been comedians such as Adam Carolla and Rob Schneider, who have taken to railing against cancel culture as their careers have nose-dived.

A member of one of the most storied political dynasties in history—privileged and damaged—was now one of theirs. He might be crazy, but he was their kind of crazy.

The event attracted classic environmentalists and people who loved the Kennedys no matter what they did, but it also brought out new age hippies with a lot of money; Joe Rogan hypebeasts; anti-establishment troublemakers; and free-speech, anti-vax obsessives—the candidate’s base, in other words. It was a young crowd as far as political events go. A member of one of the most storied political dynasties in history—privileged and damaged—was now one of theirs. He might be crazy, but he was their kind of crazy. If you are to believe the cosmos, as many people in L.A. do, Pluto has entered Aquarius for the first time since the American Revolution, igniting a time of great tumult. Conspiritualists have forecasted 2024 as a revolt. The figure bringing that to bear for them is Kennedy.