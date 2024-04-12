More than “Hope” or “Optimism,” the Climate Movement Needs Joy

Miniforests deserve widespread replication not just because they’re relatively easy to create, and have such outsized climate benefits, but also for another reason: while climate policy is so often vulnerable to suspicions that elites are stealing our pleasures—some people love revving the gas engine, driving big cars, eating meat—the miniforest is pure delight. Everyone at the planting was having a wonderful time. People waited in line to plant a tree, and then they got back in line to plant another.

The miniforest designer, Ethan Bryson, knows something about the deep satisfactions we can find by dwelling more often in greenery. In architecture school, he told the assembled crowd, he used to spend long hours on his computer, looking longingly at his screensaver, which depicted a lush bucolic scene. “I realized I didn’t want to be sitting at my computer,” he recalls. “I wanted to be in the forest.” He now brings the forest’s screenless pleasures to other urbanites every day.

We seem mired in an ongoing debate about whether climate optimism is okay. Hannah Ritchie’s new book Not the End of the World has drawn praise from Bill Gates, but skepticism and irritation from critics; a Guardian reviewer found the “determinedly upbeat tone” to be “infuriating.” But these debates over what our affect should be toward the climate crisis may miss the point. Maybe we need neither hope nor pessimism—we need joy.