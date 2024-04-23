The Supreme Court Wants Nothing to Do With Homelessness

The case reached the Supreme Court after years of homelessness litigation on the West Coast. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Martin v. City of Boise in 2019 that states and cities could not enforce criminal anti-camping laws against homeless residents if they had nowhere else to go. The Supreme Court declined to review that decision in 2020, and it remains the law of the land in the Ninth Circuit, which is home to the bulk of the nation’s homeless population.

The Grants Pass ordinances instead focused on the materials that a person might use for sleeping, such as “bedding, sleeping bag, or other material used for bedding purposes.” The ordinances also made it a civil offense to violate them instead of a criminal one, with offenders racking up hundreds of dollars in fines instead. But failure to pay those fines could ultimately lead to jail time. Drawing upon the Martin precedent, the Ninth Circuit also ruled against the Oregon city’s ordinances.

“The City interprets and applies the ordinances to permit non-homeless people to rest on blankets in public parks while a homeless person who does the same thing breaks the law,” Kelsi Corkran, the lawyer representing the homeless persons challenging the law, told the court. “The ordinances by design make it physically impossible for homeless people to live in Grants Pass without facing endless fines and jail time. “