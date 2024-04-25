The Grotesque Slander of Comparing Gaza Protesters to Neo-Nazis

It is precisely because these qualities are inherent to this movement—as well as the movement’s capacity to successfully create pressure against Israel’s policy toward the Palestinians—that these students are being targeted, not because they are antisemitic in nature. Were this movement antisemitic, it would not command the respect of students; it would fail on its own terms. Meanwhile, the university officials who claim to be concerned with the safety of their students are severely endangering them by not providing a bulwark against dishonest outside actors, particularly virulently anti-Arab, anti-Muslim politicians.

When asked at Columbia University about legitimate concern among protestors about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson smeared students and reiterated Netanyahu’s genocidal language that this is a conflict between “good and evil, light and darkness, civilization and barbarism.” Representative Virginia Foxx defended perpetrators of a chemical attack on Columbia protesters during a press conference, calling the well-documented attack “made up.” This deceitful and dehumanizing rhetoric from hostile politicians, misrepresenting students while justifying the death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians and the starvation of hundreds of thousands more, poses a grave threat to the safety and moral fiber of a campus.

It’s clear that university officials are motivated not out of a concern for their students’ or faculty’s safety, but the financial support of powerful alumni, trustees, and donors who harbor racist and reactionary views of the Palestinian people and cause. Torn between their obligation to their students and their lucrative endowment, university leaders are choosing the latter. The sheer fact that these kinds of financial entanglements exist is not normal; in any case, they are not beyond questioning. The fact that those who run these institutions cannot abide this points to a deep moral failure in the landscape of higher education to hold itself to liberal humanitarian values.

