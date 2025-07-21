Trump Just Threw Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to the Wolves on Epstein

“Fuck you! What do you have to do with fucking anything? Why do I have to fucking listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his fucking life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the fucking New York Times to undermine the president?” Biden continued, before taking aim at others who encouraged Biden to drop out in 2024.

Hunter Biden just went off on the Democratic Party:



"Fuck him and everybody around him... George Clooney is not a fucking an actor. He's a brand."



"James Carville hasn't won a race in 40 fucking years."



"David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack… pic.twitter.com/Cdk9t29gwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

Among other barbs, he said that Democratic strategist James Carville “hasn’t won a race in 40 fucking years”; that former Obama adviser David Axelrod “had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of fucking David Axelrod”; and that the Pod Save America hosts “were junior fucking speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff, who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars.”

“They’re all going to insert their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times, how to pass more legislation than any president in history, how to have a better midterm election than anybody in history, and how to garner more votes than any president that has ever run,” Biden said.