As MAGA Demands Epstein Files, Trump Releases MLK Jr. Files Instead
Donald Trump has released more than 240,000 files on Martin Luther King Jr. as he increases his attempts to distract from the files on Jeffrey Epstein.
After nearly three weeks of uproar over his administration’s closing of the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Trump has instead opted to release FBI records on African American civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The public will gain access to more than 240,000 pages of records that were under a court-ordered seal in the National Archives since 1977.
Dr. King’s immediate family, including his children Bernie and Martin III, have been in open opposition to the Trump administration’s decision for some time now.
“We recognize that the release of documents concerning the assassination of our father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has long been a subject of interest, captivating public curiosity for decades. As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief—a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met—an absence our family has endured for over 57 years,” they said in a statement posted on X. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.”
It’s unclear what these records will show us, other than more personal and private information about Dr. King’s life—which would be further confirmation of the U.S. government’s incessant, malicious, and unconstitutional surveillance of Dr. King via J. Edgar Hoover’s COINTELPRO operation.
“During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The intent of the government’s COINTELPRO campaign was not only to monitor, but to discredit, dismantle and destroy Dr. King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement,” the King siblings wrote in the same statement. “These actions were not only invasions of privacy, but intentional assaults on the truth—undermining the dignity and freedoms of private citizens who fought for justice, designed to neutralize those who dared to challenge the status quo.”
Much of the “conspiracy” surrounding King’s assassination has already been parsed through, as the siblings noted.
“In 1999, our family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in Shelby County, Tennessee. The jury unanimously concluded that our father was the victim of a conspiracy involving Loyd Jowers and unnamed co-conspirators, including government agencies as a part of a wider scheme. The verdict also affirmed that someone other than James Earl Ray was the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame. Our family views that verdict as an affirmation of our long-held beliefs. As we review these newly released files, we will assess whether they offer additional insights beyond the findings our family has already accepted.”
More than anything, Trump is using Dr. King’s name recognition and the lasting trauma surrounding his legacy as a mere distraction from his own mess, as his base continues to come to terms with the major, yearslong promise he broke by abandoning the Epstein files.