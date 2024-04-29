Why Democratic Voters Would Never Accept Republican Defectors

— Republicans who take money from the NRA and gun manufacturers blocking an assault weapon ban and pushing for more guns in our communities and schools.

— Republicans who take money from the fossil fuel industry denying climate change and sabotaging efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

— Republicans who take money from the Pharma industry fighting Joe Biden’s efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices while fighting to protect the industry’s obscene profits.

— Republicans who take money from the for-profit health insurance industry obstructing all efforts to create a national single-payer system that would save Americans as much as half of what we spend on health care.

— Republicans who take money from billionaires fighting to protect Ronald Reagan’s, George W. Bush’s, and Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax cuts and now arguing for more gifts to the morbidly rich.

— Republicans who take money from the banking industry preventing even one single banker from going to prison when it crashed the U.S. economy during the last year of George W. Bush’s administration, despite massive evidence of fraud.

— Republicans who take money from the tobacco and alcohol industries fighting decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level.

— Republicans who take money from the lending industry preventing students from declaring bankruptcy on student debt.



In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party—while still hewing to neoliberalism and austerity politics—hasn’t been completely corrupted because there are still enforceable limits on campaign spending in the U.K. A political party can’t spend more than £54,010 for each individual constituency (like a congressional district here), and an individual candidate can’t spend more than £49,000 in the 55 months leading up to the next election.

The result is that British members of Parliament are more generally forced to respond to constituents and voters instead of billionaires and Britain’s largest corporations. A cabinet member in the Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for example, just came out this weekend bragging about how they’d increased spending for the National Health Service.