Florida’s Six-Week Abortion Ban Will Ruin Some People Financially

The substantial costs of re-routing patients is shared by patients, clinics, and abortion funds across the country. “We expect the forced migration, starting May 1, to overwhelm clinics in North Carolina, Virginia and DC,” Jade Hurley, DCAF’s communications manager, told Salon, “in turn, overwhelming us abortion funds. We just don’t have the dollars, appointments, or capacity to serve everyone who will need us this summer.” Some people from Florida having an abortion after 15 weeks have been traveling to Illinois, the Chicago Abortion Fund has said. They estimate with even more people coming from Florida and from across the south, the fund will need an additional $100,000 each month. More patients traveling to fewer clinics means longer wait times, as the Midwest Access Coalition, an Illinois-based group, told STAT News, with wait times of two or three weeks for appointments that once could be obtained within 24 hours. The longer someone has to wait, the more costly a surgical abortion can be. For abortion funds and for clinics across the United States, even if the ban is repealed, the additional funding they had to raise won’t necessarily be replaced. For people who were stopped from having an abortion, most importantly, there is nothing that could make up for having been deprived of that choice.

Given such lasting consequences, from putting people in thousands of dollars in debt just to travel for an abortion, to the stress or trauma of being forced to carry a pregnancy to term, to the possible medical risks, those seeking abortions probably won’t share liberal politicians’ optimism about November ballot measures that are meant to protect or restore the right to abortion. “It was quite personally frustrating,” Tampa Bay Abortion Fund board member McKenna Kelley told Axios earlier this month, seeing people celebrate Florida’s initiative securing a place on the ballot as enforcement of the state’s near-total ban approached.

This is not a new conflict in abortion rights work. The energy and resources that go into electoral campaigns can leave people doing the day-to-day-work of maintaining abortion access feeling like their work is just the tragic backstory to fuel some bigger political effort—like the Democratic Party’s hopes of boosting turnout and returning Biden to the White House in November. “We’re seeing glee from so many people, you know, ‘We’re going to have a ballot amendment, Florida’s back in play now!’” Chicago Abortion Fund’s Jeyifo said. “What about the people who are going to be suffering throughout this process? You know, is anyone paying attention to them?”