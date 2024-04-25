Who’s Afraid of Repealing the Comstock Act?

After NOTUS reported the concerns of some Democrats—“there’s certainly a growing frustration on the Hill that outside groups are setting us up for a Dobbs redux,” one House Democratic aide told them—where do these organizations stand on a Comstock Act repeal? “We are working with legislators on congressional action that confirms the Comstock Act is off the books,” Rachana Desai Martin, Center for Reproductive Rights chief government and external affairs officer, stated in an email. Karen Stone, Planned Parenthood Action Fund vice president for government relations and public policy, said they are “part of active and ongoing conversations with coalition partners and members of Congress about legislative action to address the Comstock laws.” The American Civil Liberties Union sent a statement, repeating what had been published in the NOTUS story. The group did not confirm if they currently support the introduction of a Comstock repeal bill.

Wherever these groups are on Comstock, it is far short of an explicit commitment to what some Democrats and abortion advocates want: the introduction of a repeal bill, well before the election. As it stands, both the NOTUS reporting and sources I have heard from independently indicate that the resistance Democrats are getting from the big groups goes like this: by introducing a Comstock repeal bill, which could lead to debate and a vote, that could give weight to legal arguments that the Comstock Act could be enforced.

That’s a valid fear. But it has to be weighed against a much larger risk: that the Comstock Act could actually be enforced. “The risk is that a Trump administration comes in, and a conservative anti-abortion Department of Justice interprets the Comstock Act unlike it’s been interpreted for the past 100 years,” David Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University and co-author of several law review articles on Comstock and abortion, told me this week. That interpretation might go so far, Cohen said, as to claim that the Comstock Act “bans mailing anything that can produce an abortion, so that includes not only pills, it includes supplies and equipment.” If that were to happen, then “since no abortion provider, abortion clinic or even hospital can get anything that produces an abortion, abortion grinds to a halt everywhere.” Undoubtedly, some would operate in defiance of the law, but they would do so risking criminal charges. They may try to mount a legal challenge to the law itself, but they could be fighting from jail.