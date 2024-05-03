The Unsettling Eco-Horror of Evil Does Not Exist

To the extent that Evil Does Not Exist has a plot, it’s centered on elemental disruption: Early in the film, Mizubiki’s residents attend a meeting on an impending—and potentially lucrative—land development deal with a company called Playmode. The latter’s proposal is to transform the forest into a bucolic tourist trap catering to an incoming cohort of “glampers”—i.e., city folk looking for Instagrammably rustic, cost-effective excursions into the boonies. (“Glamorous camping” is a real phenomenon that experienced a worldwide boom during Covid; high-end resorts can be found in Poland, Iceland, and India.) “Your valuable input will be considered,” promises one of the underlings charged with converting the locals to Playmode’s cause during a town hall meeting—a patronizing promise that boomerangs back on its owner once it becomes clear that the company’s proposal hasn’t been thought through. Skepticism hardens into defiance: One resident’s weary, wary observation that “water flows downhill” mocks the concept of trickle-down economics as surely as it points toward the potential (and devastating) pollution that will flow to the locals.

No less than the ensemble rehearsal scenes in Drive My Car, the town hall meeting in Evil Does Not Exist is a miniature masterpiece of staging, camera direction, and ensemble action; following the ambient, dialogue-free lyricism of the opening passages, Hamaguchi shoots the summit, with its orderly but still head-spinning cacophony of viewpoints and voices, with the attentive intimacy of a great documentarian. The exchanges are funny and rousing, reminiscent in places of An Enemy of the People, which Hamaguchi denies was any sort of influence (“I did see a similarity once I read it,” he told Interview magazine, acknowledging a kinship with Ibsen’s style). “Balance is key,” Takumi says, staring a hole through the Playmode reps and their forlorn little PowerPoint presentation; the image of them squirming behind their MacBooks is supremely satisfying.

In another movie, the sequence could serve as a climax, or even a happy ending—a hymn to the tight-knit bonds of community holding fast in the face of late-capitalist raiders. But Hamaguchi isn’t interested in ever-after or easy answers, and the film continues with the narrative point of view (and sympathy) suddenly shifted to the demoralized Playmode reps as they head back to Tokyo for a debrief about their defeat. Takahashi (Ryuji Kosaka) and Mayazumi (Ayaka Shibutani) aren’t bad people, necessarily; nor are they oblivious to their roles as cogs within a machine. As they talk through their situation—and their personal lives—they develop from punch lines to fully dimensional protagonists; in an ironic and endearing twist, Takahashi finds himself charmed by small-town life and even considers relocating to Mizubiki permanently. Meanwhile, we find ourselves in the rare and slightly unsettling position of watching a movie whose immediate direction—and underlying meaning—both suddenly feel uncertain.