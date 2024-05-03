​Can You Be Anti-Zionist but Pro-Israel?

Now there’s a separate question, which is what do progressive Jews mean by calling themselves anti-Zionists, as opposed to part of the pro-Palestinian side? A lot of people I know from that world, when they hear, “Oh, you know, the federations and the Hillels, they’re not going to give you space to have your events,” their basic attitude is like, “You know what? We don’t want to come to your fucking party. We’re 25 years old. You’re 70. We’ll just wait it out.” And I think that is actually a really interesting moment, that institutional Judaism is watching itself become obsolete among younger people. If you look at all these Pew polls, the divide between the 18-to-35-year-olds and the above-50-year-olds—it’s actually quite striking.

Metzner: You write very powerfully about a Jewish identity centered on the flourishing of the diaspora—the necessity of exile—and not on nationalism as the sort of apogee of Jewish identity. Obviously, as you point out in the book, these ideas have been contested since long before 1948. And they’re clearly still relevant. How has the debate played out? What twists and turns has it taken?

Magid: Nationalism is obviously a very contested term, and the Jewish relationship to nationalism was always very vexed. I mean, Zionism was not a very popular movement in the early twentieth century. A lot of people before the state, Jews who were against Zionism, a lot of those people had experienced World War I. They saw what nationalism produced, and they did not want to be a part of that. What ended up happening is that once you hit the 1930s, when Hitler comes to power, all these debates going on between Zionists and the anti-Zionists collapse, because now it’s just like, “How do we get these people out of here as quickly as possible?” The United States passed immigration laws, and other countries passed immigration laws, so Palestine was like the only solution—not that they all went there. Not that even most went there.