In Danville’s quiescent morning

my neighbor knocked—

“I’m Ebony from next door,

I found a snake

and if my husband ever knows

he’ll sell our place and move away.”

I wanted to help

so I took my snow shovel

into summer, and Ebony and I

went behind the house.

Wild, new grass—

tough contractor’s mesh

on a fledgling lawn

where I found a five foot snake

beneath the nets.

Now I knew, in Boyle county, snake

eyes slit like vertical blinds

meant venom, days of pain,

that round eyes

reflect only our own fear

and the faintest rinds of sky.

So I made five shovel stabs

just to break the mesh

and lift the net away.

I cradled the serpent on the shovel,

its mouth opening as if to speak,

body coiling in memory’s thickets.

I carried it to a field of copper grasses

that seemed to stretch forever

behind our homes.

I hoped it would survive—

thin as a thread of moonlight

in the rippling fields.

Walking home,

my morning returned

with that stillborn silence

only small towns have.

Late afternoon clouds plumed in,

unfolding like a spell.

Rains knocked our town,

fattening rings in trees, washing

everything—loose grass, slivered scales

and all the poison we imagined

not the shame we felt,

putting plastic on the lawns,

trapping whatever clings

beside us on the ground.