The Real “Outside Agitators” of These Protests Are Members of Congress

Of course, there are limits on the rights of students to engage in protests on college campuses. They have no right to occupy buildings and disrupt classes or other important university activities. Even peaceful outdoor protests should not block access to buildings and should not be extended to interfere with events such as graduation ceremonies. Protesters may not engage in harassment of others on a campus or in physically intimidating behavior; and violence or the incitement of violence in circumstances in which it is likely to take place should be prohibited.

Yet the regulation of protests should not extend to the points of view expressed, however mistaken or even abhorrent they may be. Outsiders may be excluded, but students, faculty members, and others affiliated with a university should be free to gather peacefully on a college campus to denounce the actions of Hamas, or Israel, or the United States, or of the administration of the university.

The first time Columbia called in the police on April 18 and suspended students, it was not warranted. Reading the accounts of what happened immediately thereafter at other universities where the police were called in, it was probably not warranted at most of the universities that followed suit. Shafik seems to have tried to appease demagogic members of Congress. If so, it did not work. The members of Congress apparently had decided that they wanted to build on their success in securing the resignations of the presidents of two other Ivy League universities. They even enlisted House Speaker Mike Johnson to travel to New York to add his voice to their efforts.