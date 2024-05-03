What’s More Deadly—a New H5N1 Flu or the Republican Party?

But none of them can hold a candle to the bird flu.

If you have a carton of milk in your refrigerator, odds are it contains dead virus particles from the H5N1 “bird flu” that has an estimated fatality rate of 52 percent. Over 800 people worldwide have contracted the bird flu so far, and more than half have died. And now it’s spreading through the U.S. milk cow herd; the FDA reports particles of the virus have been detected in one-in-five milk samples nationwide.

The good news is that pasteurization entirely kills the virus; the bad news is that it’s already made the jump from birds to cows, cats, dogs, and even a dolphin. How, you may wonder, did such a deadly pathogen find its way into our milk cow herd? As Zeynep Tufekci documents for The New York Times, it may well be because: